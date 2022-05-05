EPA, DOE Announce Winners of 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards, including organizations in EPA Region 8 states of Colorado, South Dakota and Utah

Winners among 210 organizations leading the way in support of America’s clean energy transition

May 5, 2022

DENVER - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) are announcing the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards, including five organizations in the EPA Region 8 states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Utah.

Today’s awardees are among 210 organizations, representing the top ENERGY STAR partners, making important contributions in support of America’s clean energy transition. They come from 37 states and span nearly every sector of the economy, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

“EPA congratulates these businesses for contributing to cleaner air, cleaner energy and stronger economies in the communities where they work,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “Our ENERGY STAR awardees in Colorado, South Dakota and Utah continue to demonstrate leadership in delivering products and services that make it easier for people save money and protect our environment.”

For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10% of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

Here’s how the 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in EPA Region 8 are taking action:

(Berthoud, Colo.) EnergyLogic, Inc., a home energy rating company, certified more than 1,500 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2021 and provided technical support and training for industry partners to ensure consistent application of ENERGY STAR program requirements.

(Denver, Colo.) HealthPeak Properties, a healthcare real estate investment trust, reduced energy use across its portfolio by 7.2% in 2021, invested over $8.5 million in reflective “cool” roofing, building management system upgrades, VFD installations, solar film installation, and LED lighting upgrades, and achieved ENERGY STAR certifications for three new properties.

(Denver, Colo.) McStain Neighborhoods, a regional home builder, constructed over 60 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2021, for a cumulative total of more than 2,000 since joining the program in 2001, and achieved EPA’s WaterSense and Indoor airPLUS certifications within their Arras Park housing project as complements to ENERGY STAR certification.

(Rapid City, S.D.) Black Hills Energy Arkansas, Black Hills Energy Arkansas, a natural gas utility, completed 1,428 assessments, a significant increase from previous years, and installed upgrades to 680 homes through the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program.

(River Heights, Utah) Conservice, a utility information services provider specializing in sustainability consulting and environmental, social, and governance reporting, benchmarked energy, water, and waste for more than 20,400 client properties.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at Impacts and state-level information can be found at Statefacts.