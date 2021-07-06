News Releases from Region 05

EPA expands groundwater investigation at Metamora Landfill Superfund site in Metamora, Michigan

The agency will hold a virtual public meeting on July 13

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (Linduska.rachel@epa.gov) 312-965-8901

CHICAGO (July 6, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, July 13, to provide an update and discuss the current investigation of a contaminated groundwater plume at the Metamora Landfill Superfund site in Metamora, Michigan.

Major construction was completed at the Metamora site in 2001. This involved excavating soil contaminated with volatile organic compounds and sending it off-site for incineration. Soil with less contamination was consolidated and capped on-site. At that time, natural processes were expected to break down contaminants in the soil and groundwater.

In 2006, 1,4-dioxane was detected in a downgradient residential well. Subsequently, 1,4-dioxane has been detected in three other residential wells and monitoring wells at the Metamora site. EPA continues to monitor these wells.

The agency recommended further evaluation of the groundwater contamination when it completed its five-year review of cleanup actions at the Metamora site September 2019. In particular, 1,4-dioxane levels must be evaluated to determine whether natural attenuation remains an effective remedy for groundwater and can reduce contamination levels enough to meet the health-based standard and federal cleanup requirements.

In 2016, the State of Michigan required stricter cleanup criteria for 1,4-dioxane in residential drinking water. Since then, a residential drinking water well and a monitoring well on the Superfund site have tested above the new state limit. The responsible party is now supplying bottled water to residents with contaminated wells.

To join the public meeting:

When: Tuesday, July 13

Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

To join: Online: https://bit.ly/3wxmPyZ, or, by phone toll-free: 888-475-4499

You will be instructed to provide the meeting ID and passcode listed below whether you join online or by phone: ID: 944 2395 9613, Passcode: 237995

* Please note, phone numbers will be displayed on screen. To hide your phone number, dial *67 and then dial the toll-free number.

To learn more, visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/metamora-landfill.

