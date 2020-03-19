News Releases from Region 01

EPA Extends Comment Period on Draft Clean Water Act Permit for Great Bay until May 8, 2020

Contact Information: John Senn (senn.john@epa.gov) 617-918-1019

CONCORD, N.H.(March 19, 2020) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the public comment period on the draft Clean Water Act permit for New Hampshire's Great Bay by 30 days to allow for additional input from stakeholders. The new deadline for members of the public to submit comments to EPA is May 8, 2020. If finalized as proposed, EPA believes this draft permit could result in significant decreases in nitrogen discharges to New Hampshire's Great Bay estuary, improving water quality and the health of ecosystems throughout the estuary.

The 12 communities that would be covered by the general permit are: Dover, Durham, Epping, Exeter, Milton, Newfields, Newington, Newmarket, Portsmouth, Rochester, Rollinsford and Somersworth. The draft permit was issued under the Clean Water Act's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES). Persons or entities interested in commenting on the permit can do so by following the instructions on EPA’s website at: https://www.epa.gov/npdes-permits/draft-great-bay-total-nitrogen-general-permit.