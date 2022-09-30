EPA extends public comment period for preliminary Safe Drinking Water Act decisions related to Afton, Wyoming’s Periodic Spring

September 30, 2022

Contact Information 720-519-5504 Laura Jenkins ( jenkins.laura@epa.gov

DENVER - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is extending its public comment period until November 15, 2022, regarding its preliminary Safe Drinking Water Act determinations that the Periodic Spring at the Town of Afton is ground water under the direct influence of a surface water source, and filtration of this source is required. The original comment deadline was October 4, 2022. This extended comment period was requested by speakers at EPA’s public hearing held in Afton, Wyoming on September 27, 2022. These preliminary determinations would require the town to provide filtration and disinfection treatment for the Periodic Spring source.

There are two ways to provide comments on EPA’s preliminary determinations: 1) Submit comments to the docket at: www.regulations.gov/docket/EPA-R08-OW-2022-0517 or 2) Mail to: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 8, 8WD-SDB, 1595 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO 80202. Docket number EPA-R08-OW-2022-0517. Comments must be received by EPA by November 15, 2022.

For more information on this action, see the docket at https://www.regulations.gov/docket/EPA-R08-OW-2022-0517/document.