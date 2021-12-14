EPA Extends Public Comment Period on Proposal to Cut Methane and Other Pollution from the Oil and Natural Gas Industry

December 14, 2021

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON (Dec. 14, 2021) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is extending the public comment on the Agency’s proposed comprehensive new protections to sharply reduce pollution from the oil and natural gas industry to January 31, 2022. The previous comment deadline was January 14, 2022.

The proposed Clean Air Act rules, announced November 2, 2021, would lead to significant, cost-effective reductions in methane emissions and other health-harming air pollutants that endanger nearby communities. The proposal would expand and strengthen emissions reduction requirements that are currently on the books for new, modified and reconstructed sources in the oil and natural gas industry and would require states to reduce methane emissions from hundreds of thousands of existing sources nationwide for the first time. It also would encourage the use of innovative methane detection technologies and other cutting-edge solutions, many of which are being developed and deployed by small businesses providing good-paying jobs across the United States.

To read the comment period extension notice, visit: https://www.epa.gov/controlling-air-pollution-oil-and-natural-gas-industry/epa-extends-comment-period-proposed-new

For instructions on submitting public comment on the proposal, see: https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2021-11/epas-2021-oil-and-gas-proposal.-how-to-comment.pdf