EPA Fall 2019 Unified Agenda and Regulatory Plan Underscores Commitment to Strong Environmental Protection and Regulatory Reform

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with the rest of the federal government, released the Fall 2019 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions and Regulatory Plan (Fall Regulatory Agenda and Annual Regulatory Plan), which provides updates to the public about regulatory activity.

“EPA’s Fall Regulatory Agenda and Annual Regulatory Plan continue to advance the agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment through regulatory reform and modernization,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Under President Trump, EPA has finalized 47 deregulatory actions, saving Americans nearly $5 billion in regulatory costs. By creating a climate of regulatory certainty, we’re able to breathe new life into local economies around the country.”

EPA’s Fall Regulatory Agenda includes information on the agency’s regulatory and deregulatory activities under development within the next 12 months. The Agenda includes 56 actions that are expected to be deregulatory and 37 actions appearing for the first time.

The Annual Regulatory Plan includes EPA’s statement of regulatory priorities and additional information about 34 priority actions that the agency plans to propose or complete in the coming year. Among those are multiple actions focused on emerging contaminants, including Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Other priority actions include the following:

Revised Definition of “Waters of the United States” (Step 2);

Oil and Gas NSPS Reconsideration; and

Updating Regulations on Water Quality Certification.

To access EPA’s Fall 2019 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions and Regulatory Plan

https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaMain.

For more information about regulatory reform at EPA:

https://www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/epa-deregulatory-actions