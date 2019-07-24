News Releases from Region 03

EPA funding to Maryland will support regulation of pesticides use, worker protections

PHILADELPHIA (July 24, 2019) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $359,870 Pesticides Performance Partnership grant to the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA). The funding will support the state’s enforcement of pesticide regulations, implement programs for certifying and training pesticide applicators, and improving agricultural worker protections.

“This funding strengthens the partnership and collaboration between Maryland and EPA in ensuring the safe use of pesticides, protecting the health of workers who are integral to the state’s agricultural economy, and improving the environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio.

MDA will also use the funding to implement programs to protect endangered species, prevent pesticide contamination of ground and surface water, and implement pesticide container and containment regulations.

