News Releases from Headquarters

EPA FY 2020 Budget Proposal Released

WASHINGTON (March 11, 2019) — The proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), announced today, provides $6.1 billion to support the agency’s mission of protecting human health and the environment. The budget proposal maintains EPA’s focus on its core mission – providing Americans with clean air, land and water, and ensuring chemical safety. In addition, this budget provides critical water infrastructure investments for communities across America.

“This commonsense budget proposal would support the agency as it continues to work with states, tribes and local governments to protect human health and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I am proud of the tremendous progress that EPA and its partners have made in cleaning our nation’s air, water and land, and I am looking forward to continuing this progress through FY 2020.”

Highlights of the fiscal year 2020 budget proposal include: