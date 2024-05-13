EPA grant set to bring recycling transformation to Northern Shenandoah

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz presented the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission with a $3.9 million Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant for new and expanded recycling infrastructure during a ceremony in Winchester, Virginia. Joined by state and local officials, the EPA celebrated awarding the grant that will help re-establish curbside recycling, upgrade tire grinding operations, and purchase upgraded recycling receptacles, which will have an immediate impact on the region, including rural underserved communities that don't have easy access to recycling services, in support of the agency's commitment to advancing sustainability initiatives. "The Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America agenda is tackling environmental challenges across our nation, and this is another historic investment to address waste management issues in our local communities," said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. "We're proud to deliver these critical resources provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support recycling initiatives and environmental stewardship to build a more resilient, sustainable and cleaner future for the Northern Shenandoah Valley." The NSVRC was one of 25 community organizations selected for the SWIFR grant. This grant will support NSVRC’s plans for transforming recycling services to include: Approximately 10,000 curbside recycling containers

63 recycling containers at convenience centers, landfills and other sites

Diverting more than 750 tons of tires from landfills "We are honored to receive nearly $4 million in competitive funding from the EPA to enhance recycling infrastructure in the Northern Shenandoah Valley,” said Dennis Morris, Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission chairman. “This award will be instrumental in upgrading our recycling facilities, meeting the goals of our solid waste management plan, and fostering sustainable waste management practices through collaborative efforts." The EPA announced more than $100 million from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda in September 2023 to expand recycling infrastructure and waste management systems across the country. This funding is part of the EPA’s most significant recycling investment in 30 years, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The SWIFR grant also supports the agency’s National Recycling Strategy by enabling a “circular economy” to keep materials and products in use longer. Visit the EPA website for more information on the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant program. EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz and partners from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission and County and Local Officials holding a ceremonial check. EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz speaking at a podium. EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz talking with Joe Wilder Dept. Director of Public Works for Frederick County.