EPA grants $52 million to Washington for drinking water, wastewater infrastructure improvements

State estimates $253.5 million available for wastewater, $22 million for drinking water

March 24, 2022

SEATTLE -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it will help fund Washington’s $22 million plan for key drinking water projects and $253.5 million plan to improve wastewater infrastructure.

In addition to this round of funding, Congress recently passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act /Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will inject another $152 million into Washington’s two State Revolving Fund programs in 2022.

“Clean and safe water is a basic right, but at the same time something we can’t take for granted” said EPA Region 10’s Water Division Director Dan Opalski. “EPA is proud to invest along with our state partners in these projects that will benefit the health of Washington’s communities.”

The EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program provides below-market rate loans for the construction of drinking water treatment facilities and other projects and activities vital to ensuring the delivery of clean and safe drinking water at the tap. The loans help communities keep water rates more affordable while addressing local water infrastructure challenges. Similarly, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund helps states fund large wastewater and other water quality projects.

Some of the projects to be funded in the state’s 2021-2022 drinking water plan include:

• $2,455,000 to the Kitsap Public Utility District #1 to fund the consolidation of the Bill Point water system and address aging infrastructure.

• $2,012,546 to the city of Omak to install arsenic treatment at the Julia Maley Park Well. The treatment will also remove high levels of iron.

• $5,050,000 to Skagit County Public Utility District #1 to help fund the Judy Reservoir to Mount Vernon Transmission Line, Phase II project. This project will replace the five-mile-long primary transmission main that is undersized and failing.

• $1,234,500 to The Kiona West Heights Association to replace the community’s only well. The project includes drilling a new well, constructing a new well house, and installing chlorination. The community qualifies for disadvantaged assistance, so half of the loan amount will be forgiven.

The state’s list of wastewater projects to be funded include:

• $3,126,183 to City of Brewster for infrastructure within the collection system and at the wastewater treatment plant that are not operating with reliability. The community qualifies for disadvantaged assistance.

• $1024,090 to Chelan County Public Utilities District for improvements to the Dryden wastewater treatment facility. The improvements will benefit the Wenatchee river. The community qualifies for disadvantaged assistance.

• $424,250 to the city of Harrington for modification of the city of Harrington wastewater plant. The modifications will eliminate leaks from treatment lagoons, prevent nearby water contamination, eliminate the odors from sludge, and reduce operation costs. The community qualifies for disadvantaged assistance.

• $9,004,053 to the city of Stevenson Public Works for two projects. The first is upgrades and expansion of the wastewater treatment plant and pump stations. The second is an addition of approximately 900 linear feet of the collection system. The community qualifies for disadvantaged assistance.

• $242,666 to Yakima County Public Services Department for Buena wastewater treatment facility improvements. The project will upgrade the wastewater treatment facility and provide hardware to improve facility monitoring and reliability. The community qualifies for disadvantaged assistance.

The sources of funding for projects on Washington’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan include a $24.5 million grant from EPA (of which $7.6 million will be used for non-project related activities), and $4.9 million in state matching funds.

Similarly, the sources of funding for Washington’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan include a $27.6 million grant from EPA, $5.5 million in state matching funds, along with $86.5 million in interest earnings and repayments from previous CWSRF loans.

A full list of Washington’s DWSRF projects to be funded can be found at:

https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/4200/IUP%20EPA%20Year%2025%20Final.pdf

A full list of Washington’s CWSRF projects to be funded can be found at:

https://apps.ecology.wa.gov/publications/SummaryPages/2110025.html

For more information about EPA’s State Revolving Fund Programs go to:

https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf

https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf

