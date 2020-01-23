An official website of the United States government.

EPA helps improve watershed in central Arkansas

01/23/2020
DALLAS – (Jan. 22, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded funding to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Division to develop modeling strategies to help improve water quality for the Bayou Meto watershed in central Arkansas. The state will use a Soil and Water assessment tool to simulate water quality and environmental impacts for the watershed.   

“This project directly supports our goal of preserving our nation’s precious water,” said Ken McQueen, EPA Regional Administrator. “Healthy watersheds provide numerous benefits to ecosystems and communities. This project will have cross-state impacts in both Louisiana and Mississippi by protecting vital resources where it's needed most.”

The assessment tool is widely used in evaluating soil erosion prevention and control, non-point source pollution control and regional management in watersheds. The grant for $83,187 was issued under the EPA’s multipurpose grant program. EPA provides multipurpose funding to states and tribes for discretionary use or for high-priority activities to complement activities funded under established environmental statutes.

