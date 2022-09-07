EPA to Highlight Successes in Camden, N.J. Communities in Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act

September 7, 2022

NEW YORK -- On Thursday, September 8, 2022, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott will be joined by U.S. Representative Donald Norcross, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, EPA Region 2 Senior Advisor for Equity and Chief of Staff Olivia Glenn, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette and local officials and community leaders to highlight the continued improvements made to Camden’s water infrastructure as part of the Agency’s 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act celebration tour.

Who:

U.S. EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott

U.S. Representative Donald Norcross

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette

Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash

New Jersey Infrastructure Bank Executive Director David Zimmer

Camden Lutheran Housing, Inc., Executive Director Brandi Johnson

What:

Press event to highlight water infrastructure projects in Camden, N.J. as part of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.

Where:

Cramer Hill Waterfront Park

Harrison Ave. and East State St.

Camden, NJ 08105

When:

Thursday, September 8, 2022, 1:00 p.m.

