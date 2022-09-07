EPA to Highlight Successes in Camden, N.J. Communities in Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act
NEW YORK -- On Thursday, September 8, 2022, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott will be joined by U.S. Representative Donald Norcross, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, EPA Region 2 Senior Advisor for Equity and Chief of Staff Olivia Glenn, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette and local officials and community leaders to highlight the continued improvements made to Camden’s water infrastructure as part of the Agency’s 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act celebration tour.
Who:
- U.S. EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott
- U.S. Representative Donald Norcross
- Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen
- New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette
- Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash
- New Jersey Infrastructure Bank Executive Director David Zimmer
- Camden Lutheran Housing, Inc., Executive Director Brandi Johnson
What:
Press event to highlight water infrastructure projects in Camden, N.J. as part of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.
Where:
Cramer Hill Waterfront Park
Harrison Ave. and East State St.
Camden, NJ 08105
When:
Thursday, September 8, 2022, 1:00 p.m.
22-063 ###