EPA to hold community lead awareness seminars in Memphis June 15-16, 2023

June 8, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (June 8, 2023) – Next week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold community lead awareness seminars in Memphis, Tennessee, in partnership with the City of Memphis, the Memphis Shelby County Health Department and local nonprofits. These include hold two lead awareness seminars for the general public – one in English and one in Spanish – on Thursday June 15, 2023, and a train-the-trainer seminar for community leaders on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Community members interested in learning more about lead can join an Understanding Lead Session on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Participants will use the Lead Awareness in Indian Country: Keeping our Children Healthy! Curriculum (commonly referred to as the Lead Awareness Curriculum) to learn about actions they can take to reduce lead exposure, be familiar with all materials included within the Lead Awareness Curriculum, understand how the curriculum is designed to be modified to fit an individual community’s needs and have a plan for how to facilitate sessions in their own communities.

Sign-up link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lead-awareness-curriculum-understanding-lead-tickets-632927993667

Understanding Lead is also being offered in Spanish on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/informacion-sobre-el-plomo-memphis-tn-tickets-632932416897

Community leaders with experience educating and training community members who would like to educate others about lead, can join the Lead Awareness Curriculum Train-the-Trainer on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sign-up link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lead-awareness-curriculum-train-the-trainer-tickets-632935145057

To learn more, visit https://www.epa.gov/lead/community-lead-awareness-sessions.

