EPA to Hold Community Meeting on Air Permit Renewal for Veolia Hazardous Waste Incinerator in Sauget, Illinois

April 2, 2024

Contact Information 312-353-0967 Allison Lippert ( lippert.allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (April 2, 2024) - On April 15, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting to discuss the air permit renewal for Veolia ES Technical Solutions in Sauget, Illinois. The EPA received an application from Veolia to renew its Clean Air Act operating permit for a new 5-year term. Veolia operates a facility at 7 Mobile Ave. in Sauget that stores and burns hazardous waste.

The meeting is an opportunity for community members to learn about the permit application, ask questions and provide information that the EPA may consider as it reviews the application. In addition, the EPA is requesting input on how to best engage with the community in the current permitting process.

WHAT: Community meeting for air permit renewal for Veolia’s hazardous waste incinerator

WHEN: Monday, April 15

6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Cahokia Heights Fitness & Community Center

509 Camp Jackson Road

Cahokia Heights, Illinois



Community members are encouraged to register for the meeting or request the link for virtual participation at EPA’s webpage. EPA will share follow-up materials with registered participants.

For more information about this Clean Air Act permit, please visit the EPA's Veolia Sauget Air Permitting webpage.