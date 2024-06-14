EPA to Hold Community Meeting Thursday, June 20, on Cleanup Progress at the Bofors Nobel Superfund Site

June 14, 2024

Contact Information 312-866-6703 Danielle Kaufman ( kaufman.danielle@epa.gov

CHICAGO (June 14, 2024) - On Thursday, June 20, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold an informal community meeting to discuss cleanup progress at the Bofors Nobel Superfund site, located at 5025 Evanston Ave., Muskegon, Michigan. The EPA will also share upcoming opportunities for community input and the potential formation of a community advisory group.

This meeting will be an opportunity to speak with the site team and share concerns. Representatives from Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, Michigan’s PFAS Action Response Team, and Bofors Nobel Group will also participate in the meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 6 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Egleston Township Hall

5428 E. Apple Ave.

Muskegon, Michigan

If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact:

Caitlin McIntyre, community involvement coordinator, by phone at 312-353-2073, or via e-mail at mcintyre.caitlin@epa.gov

Daniel Rodriguez, remedial project manager, by phone at 312-886-6145, or via e-mail at rodriguez.daniel@epa.gov

For additional information visit EPA’s Bofors Nobel website.