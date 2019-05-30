News Releases from Region 05

EPA to Hold Information Session about Amphenol site in Franklin, Indiana

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-898-2042

CHICAGO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is hosting an information session about the vapor intrusion investigation at the Amphenol Corp. site on Wednesday, June 5, at the Historic Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St. in Franklin, Indiana. The session begins at 5 p.m. and includes an open house, formal presentation, and question-and-answer period.

At the information session, people can talk one-on-one with representatives from EPA and other agencies during an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. in the common area of the Historic Artcraft Theatre. A more formal presentation will run from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer period.

Under EPA oversight, Amphenol Corp. is completing a vapor intrusion investigation in the neighborhood south of the former Amphenol facility in Franklin. The investigation is based on data that show the migration of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the site into the nearby residential area through groundwater and sewer lines.

The purpose of this investigation is to determine whether contamination has reached the indoor air of nearby homes and poses a risk to occupants. The determination is made by evaluating outdoor air, soil gas, sewer gas and groundwater samples. When samples exceed screening levels, the investigation proceeds to sampling beneath or within nearby homes. Results of vapor intrusion indoor air sampling are private and shared with the residents.

EPA is overseeing Amphenol’s investigation under the agency’s Resources Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) authorities. RCRA is the law that creates the framework for the management of hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste and applies to active businesses.

For more information about the Amphenol Corp. site: https://www.epa.gov/in/amphenolfranklin-power-products-franklin-ind