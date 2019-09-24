News Releases from Region 04

EPA to Hold Local Foods, Local Places Technical Assistance Workshop in Frankfort, Kentucky on Sept. 24-25

Supporting Community Revitalization through Local Food Enterprises

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 24, 2019) – Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a workshop in Frankfort on Sept. 24-25, intended to revitalize the downtown area, boost the local economy, improve public health, and protect the environment through local food enterprises.

"EPA is pleased to work with the City of Frankfort through the ‘Local Foods, Local Places’ program,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “Increasing access to healthy food supports healthy businesses, farmers, and developing local economies.”

A community meeting will be held on Sept. 24 between 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. EDT. The community meeting will include interactive discussions about opportunities to use local food initiatives to introduce the role local food can play in strengthening the community’s downtown, economic outlook and health and identify the community values, vision and goals. Action planning sessions will be held on Sept. 25 between 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT and will highlight case studies and best practices and focus on creating a community action plan with specific implementation steps.

The workshops will be held at the Paul Sawyier Public Library (River Room), 319 Wapping St. in Frankfort, Ky. 40601. Participants are welcome to attend both days or any part of either day. There is no charge to participate in these events.

The assistance, provided through "Local Foods, Local Places" (LFLP), a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in their neighborhoods and improve quality of life as they develop the local food economy, is being offered to only 16 communities nationwide.

Through LFLP, partner communities work with a team of experts to identify local assets and opportunities that can support local food enterprises and set goals for leveraging those resources in ways that spur revitalization. They then develop an implementation plan and help identify potential resources from the participating federal agencies to support implementation.

LFLP is supported by EPA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Delta Regional Authority. Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has helped 78 communities across the country develop local food enterprises—such as farmers markets, community gardens, and cooperative grocery stores—that improve environmental, economic and health outcomes.

