EPA to Hold Public Availability for the Cleanup Completion at the Fairfax Street Wood Treaters Site in Jacksonville, Florida on Nov. 7

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 1, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public availability session for the Fairfax Street Wood Treaters site in Jacksonville on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The goal of the public availability session is to discuss the completed cleanup at the site.

What: Public Availability for the Fairfax Street Wood Treaters site

Who: U.S. EPA Region 4

When: Thursday, November 7, 2019

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST

Where: Susie E. Tolbert Elementary School

1925 West 13th Street

Jacksonville, FL 32209

EPA has completed cleanup activities to address soil and sediment contamination at the Fairfax Street Wood Treaters Superfund site from March to October 2019. The cleanup included:

Removal of 60,000 tons of contaminated soil and sediment.

Transport of contaminated materials to an appropriate disposal facility.

60,000 tons of clean backfill and top soil used to restore excavated areas.

Remediation of the 12.5-acre wood treater property and 51 residential properties.

Site Background

The Fairfax Street Wood Treaters site is in a predominantly residential area of Jacksonville owned by Fairfax Land Management, Inc., and was formerly used as a wood treating facility. From 1980 to 2010, the facility pressure-treated utility poles, pilings, heavy timber and plywood lumber products using the wood treating preservative chromated copper arsenate (CCA). Some of the CCA preservative dripped onto the ground during the wood treating, which resulted in soil and sediment contamination.

