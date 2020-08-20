News Releases from Region 05

EPA to hold public meeting to discuss upcoming cleanup at Antique Chrome Shop site in Indianapolis

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-007

INDIANAPOLIS (August 20, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a virtual public meeting on Sept. 3, 2020, to outline its plan to clean up contaminated soil at the former Antique Chrome Shop in Indianapolis and to sample indoor air at nearby residences. The site at 1544 Samoa St., formerly known as the Hoyt Manufacturing Shop, was used for industrial purposes from the 1920s until 2011.

At the request of the City of Indianapolis, EPA assessed hazardous substances at the abandoned facility in May. The agency detected high concentrations of lead and trichloroethene (TCE) in the soil and high levels of TCE in soil gas near residential properties in the Spades Park neighborhood. Gases from chemicals in the soil and groundwater may be seeping through the foundations of nearby buildings.

Residents and members of the public will able to question EPA staff during the virtual public meeting from 6:30-8:30 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 3. To join the meeting, please visit: https://bit.ly/ChromeShop.

