EPA to Hold Virtual Public Meeting July 14 on TSCA Approval for U.S. Steel’s Gary Works

July 7, 2022

Contact Information Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

CHICAGO (July 7) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14, to invite public comments on the proposed reauthorization of the Toxic Substances and Control Act approval for unit 1 of the corrective action management unit at U.S. Steel’s Gary Works, in Gary, Indiana.

The corrective action management unit, or CAMU, was authorized by EPA in 1999 to serve as a disposal location for remediation wastes, including contaminated soil and sediment at Gary Works, and contamination that migrated from Gary Works. In 2000, EPA also authorized unit 1 to receive remediation wastes that contained 50 parts per million, or ppm, or greater of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

During the virtual public meeting representatives from EPA and U.S. Steel will be on hand to explain to the public recent sampling results and future site activities. To participate in the virtual public meeting through Microsoft Teams please visit https://bit.ly/3yqgdF9 or call 312-667-5632, conference code 1344648.

U.S. Steel constructed the CAMU and began cleanup at Gary Works as required by an EPA consent order in accordance to Section 3008(h) of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. This proposed reauthorization would allow U.S. Steel to continue to use unit 1 to dispose of PCB remediation wastes according to the consent order’s obligations.

EPA is taking comments from the public on the proposed renewal before a final decision is made. The public comment period is from July 6 to August 5. Electronic copies of the proposed reauthorization and supporting documents can be found at https://www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/epa-rcra-id-ind005444062.