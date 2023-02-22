EPA Holds Free Seminars in Miami on Lead Hazards

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

MIAMI (February 22, 2023) – On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in partnership with America Verde will facilitate Lead Awareness Curriculum sessions at the New Professional Technical Institute (NPTI) at 4000 W. Flagler St. Miami, FL as part of the third round of the Enhancing Lead-Safe Work Practices through Education and Outreach (ELSWPEO) initiative. These sessions aim to increase awareness of lead, its impacts, and actions to reduce and/or prevent lead exposure.

The Lead Awareness in Indian Country: Keeping our Children Healthy! Curriculum referred to as the Lead Awareness Curriculum is a set of educational tools designed to be used by any community leader to raise awareness about childhood lead exposure, expand a community’s understanding of lead’s potential impacts, especially on children’s health, and explore actions that can be taken to reduce and/or prevent childhood lead exposure. The curriculum was built with tribes but designed to be adaptable for all communities, including nontribal communities. As part of EPA’s local training and outreach initiative to reduce childhood lead exposure, we are offering the following sessions:

Understanding Lead session for any community member interested in learning more about lead, its impacts and actions to prevent lead exposure and lead poisoning. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in English Location: NPTI at 4000 W. Flagler St.; Miami, FL 33134 Register at bit.ly/MiamiUnderstandingLead



For more information and/or to download the Lead Awareness Curriculum, visit www.epa.gov/lead/tribal-lead-curriculum.