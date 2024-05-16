EPA holds in-person regional roadshow to help communities access historic Investing in America funding for local climate and environmental justice solutions

New phase of the EPA’s Community, Equity & Resiliency Initiative stops in Florence, SC to help communities access unprecedented Inflation Reduction Act resources

May 16, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov (404) 562-8400 Terry Johnson ( johnson.terry@epa.gov (404) 562-8400 James Pinkney ( pinkney.james@epa.gov

COLUMBIA, SC (May 16, 2024) — As part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Community, Equity & Resiliency initiative, a groundbreaking effort to help communities across the nation navigate the EPA’s Inflation Reduction Act investments and other new funding opportunities made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the EPA is hosting a national series of in-person, community-based Regional Roadshow events. On Monday, May 13, 2024, the roadshow stopped in Florence, SC. to provide local leaders opportunities to come together to develop or leverage community-based partnerships to implement local climate and environmental justice solutions.

“EPA’s Regional Roadshow is critical in helping communities learn and cultivate ideas on how to access unprecedented EPA resources to confront the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.” said Theresa Segovia, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights. “We are so thankful that the communities in Florence, South Carolina have allowed us to share more about EPA’s opportunities, and we look forward to celebrating the work that’s already being done by local leaders and groups.”

“Ensuring that the unprecedented investments from the Inflation Reduction Act—a key component of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda—reach those most profoundly affected by climate and environmental challenges is of critical importance,” said Jennifer Macedonia, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Implementation for the Office of Air and Radiation. “Through EPA’s Community, Equity & Resiliency initiative and the Regional Roadshow events, we are equipping historically underserved communities with the essential resources, vital information, and unwavering support they need to create needed change.”

“The Community, Equity & Resiliency initiative creates engagements that are designed to spark ideas on how to take advantage of Investing in America programs,” said Acting EPA Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “The various sessions provided opportunities for local community leaders to leverage existing community-based partnerships and cultivate ideas on the Inflation Reduction Act and other programs.”

“It was an honor to host the CER Regional Roadshow for Region 4 in Florence, South Carolina. I believe the elements of this program will be a major tool in moving Florence forward and toward being a green city,” said Florence Mayor, Teresa Myers Ervin. “I would personally like to thank CER Regional Roadshow for providing resources for our citizens and neighboring communities, so that they may have access to resources to meet their individual goals.”

"As one of the Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers (TCTAC) serving EPA Region 4 and the State of South Carolina, we were excited to co-sponsor this roadshow event," said Dr. Beverly Wright, Founder and Executive Director of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice. "The event was a great opportunity to share information about the technical assistance and training our Center offers to help community-based organizations seize this moment of opportunity to secure funding to accelerate their community vision for change."

Through this initiative, the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation and Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights are providing spaces for communities to develop new or deeper community-based partnerships. Regional Roadshow attendees will learn about historic funding and technical assistance through programming that is designed to be especially helpful for overburdened communities. These events will help them confront the climate crisis and advance environmental justice locally as they learn, connect, and cultivate ideas on how to access these extraordinary resources.

Discover more and register for the Regional Roadshow event in Florence, SC.

Upcoming Regional Roadshow Events and Community, Equity & Resiliency Resources

To learn more about the Community, Equity & Resiliency initiative, watch the Virtual Open House panel discussions and fireside chats, access resources to help communities and register for upcoming events, visit the EPA’s Community, Equity & Resiliency webpage.

