EPA Honors 2019 ENERGY STAR® Award Winners

WASHINGTON (April 9, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 183 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. The awardees – comprised of Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators – have demonstrated national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. Recipients of the 2019 ENERGY STAR Awards come from 37 states.

The ENERGY STAR Awards will be presented in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 11. EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum and Sara Neff, Senior Vice President of Kilroy Realty, will deliver keynote presentations.

“I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners,” said Wehrum. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

Here are just a few examples of how ENERGY STAR Award Winners are taking action:

(Milwaukee, Wis.) A.O. Smith manufactures an extensive array of ENERGY STAR certified water heaters. A.O. Smith played a pivotal role partnering with ENERGY STAR to develop a nationwide ENERGY STAR product finder tool that allows consumers to identify contractors with experience installing highly efficient, heat pump water heaters.

(Baltimore, Md.) Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) supported the construction of more than 3,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2108. BGE engaged home builders, home energy raters, and HVAC contractors with ENERGY STAR through online and in-person trainings. BGE also applied a multi-channel approach to promote a wide array of ENERGY STAR certified products to residential and commercial customers.

(Greenbelt, Md.) Bozzuto Management Company manages over 255 multifamily communities along the East Coast, Northeast and Chicago. Bozzuto has pursued 100 percent benchmarking in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® for all managed assets, achieving more than three percent reduction in site energy usage across its entire portfolio over 2017 with a calculated energy cost savings over $4 million dollars. Bozzuto also achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 24 managed communities in 2018.

(Irving, Texas) Celanese Corporation is a global producer of specialty materials and chemical products. Celanese Corporation achieved a six percent reduction in energy intensity in 2018, allowing the company to meet its corporate energy reduction goal two years ahead of schedule. Celanese also completed 155 energy and energy cost reduction projects in 2018 with savings of more than $17 million and completed energy program assessments and plans across 12 sites.

(Tempe, Ariz.) Fulton Homes, a regional home builder, constructed 750 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2018, for a cumulative total of more than 4,500 to date. Fulton Homes has also worked to increase customer awareness of ENERGY STAR certified homes through its advertising, social media, and promotions.

(Ashburn, Va.) Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) is the third-largest school district in Virginia. An ENERGY STAR Partner for 21 years, in 2018 LCPS earned ENERGY STAR certification for 70 buildings, saved more than $5 million dollars in energy costs, and prevented the emissions of more than 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. LCPS also benchmarked 100 percent of facilities in EPA’s ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® tool, totaling more than 10 million square feet.

(Hoffman Estates, Ill.) Sears Holdings Corporation stocked and sold more than 2 million ENERGY STAR certified products. In 2018, Sears increased its average ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® rating from 81.2 to 84.1 across its entire portfolio of 1,147 properties. Sears also achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 140 stores in 2018, bringing the total number of certified stores to 923.

(Streetsboro, Ohio) Soft-Lite LLC., a window manufacturer, increased the number of its ENERGY STAR certified products available to consumers by 5.8 in 2018. Soft-Lite also expanded its use of the ENERGY STAR brand throughout its dealer training, marketing materials, and on-line and social media presence.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.