EPA Honors 2019 ENERGY STAR® Award Winners in Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (April 11, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 183 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. The awardees have demonstrated national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. Recipients of the 2019 ENERGY STAR Awards come from 37 states, including Delaware.

The ENERGY STAR Awards were presented today in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Hilton Hotel,

“I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Delaware are:

The Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility (Dover, Del.) is a non-profit organization established to help residents and businesses save money through clean energy and efficiency and is receiving Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence recognition. Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility demonstrates leadership among the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES) program, continuing to grow while delivering energy savings for customers.

Energy Services Group (New Castle Del.) is a home energy rating company receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition. Energy Services Group is a long-time ENERGY STAR partner and certified more than 700 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2018, representing a 48 percent increase in certifications compared to 2017.

EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions.

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

