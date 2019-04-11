News Releases from Region 03

EPA Honors 2019 ENERGY STAR® Award Winners in Virginia

PHILADELPHIA (April 11, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 183 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. The awardees have demonstrated national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. Recipients of the 2019 ENERGY STAR Awards come from 37 states, including Virginia.

“I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

The ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Virginia are:

Loudoun County Public Schools ((Ashburn, Va.) is the third-largest school district in Virginia. An ENERGY STAR Partner for 21 years, in 2018 Loudoun County Public Schools earned ENERGY STAR certification for 70 buildings, saved more than $5 million dollars in energy costs, and prevented the emissions of more than 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Loudoun County Public Schools also benchmarked 100 percent of facilities in EPA’s ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® tool, totaling more than 10 million square feet.

Fairfax County Public Schools (Falls Church, Va.) is the tenth largest school division in the nation, serving more than 190,000 students across more than 200 buildings and receiving Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence recognition. Fairfax County Public Schools has combined principal engagement, energy-saving practices, and the use of ENERGY STAR certified equipment into its ongoing commitment to finding new ways to save energy and promoting its ENERGY STAR successes.

Home Energy Medics LLC (Arlington, Va.) is a home energy performance company receiving Home Performance with ENERGY STAR Contractor of the Year recognition. Home Energy Medics has demonstrated leadership among Home Performance with ENERGY STAR participating contractors, retrofitting 100 homes over the past year.

Main Street Homes (Midlothian, Va.) is a home builder receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition. Main Street Homes built more than 250 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2018, bringing their total to nearly 1,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes since joining the program.

PEG (Fairfax, Va.) is an engineering, energy, and environmental consulting firm receiving ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence recognition. PEG continued to strengthen its commitment to the ENERGY STAR program by certifying more than 5,700 homes as ENERGY STAR during 2018, an increase of 14 percent compared to 2017.

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions.

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

