News Releases from Region 02

EPA Honors 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in New York and New Jersey

Contact Information: Tayler Covington (covington.tayler@epa.gov) 212-637-3662

NEW YORK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 2 and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 26 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 183 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide that will be honored in Washington, D.C., on April 11.

“I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

Examples of how Region 2 ENERGY STAR Award Winners have demonstrated leadership:

(Madison, N.J.) Allergan, a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products, has become an industry leader in energy management. By applying ENERGY STAR tools and resources, they have improved their overall energy managment to achieve a four and a half percent energy intensity reduction in U.S. operations over the past year.

(New Brunswick, N.J.) Johnson & Johnson is a global healthcare company, operating within the consumer, medical devices and pharmaceutical business segments. The company has established a robust global energy program that demonstrates the importance of energy management in achieving sustainability goals.

(Ridgefield Park, N.J.) Samsung Electronics America, Inc. is a leader in manufacturing highly energy-efficient products, educating millions of consumers and their own workforce about the benefits their ENERGY STAR products, and contributing invaluable technical insights to ENERGY STAR specification development efforts that enable the program to deliver more savings to consumers.

(New York, N.Y.) CodeGreen Solutions, Inc. provides comprehensive energy management and sustainability consulting services to more than 550 million square feet of commercial property across the country and in 2018 they remained dedicated to helping clients reduce energy, water and waste expenses using ENERGY STAR as the foundation for their energy efficiency and sustainability services.

(Albany, N.Y.) New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) works with stakeholders throughout New York to enable residents to benefit from energy efficiency and renewable energy. NYSERDA’s market development activities reduce costs and accelerate consumer demand for energy efficiency and clean energy solutions; an ENERGY STAR partner since 2001, NYSERDA uses ENERGY STAR serving as the foundation for its residential programs.

(Rochester, N.Y.) Wise Home Energy LLC demonstrates leadership in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program and is being recognized for home energy savings.

Read more about each of the award winners’ achievements

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions –all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Follow EPA Region 2 on Twitter at http://twitter.com/eparegion2 and visit our Facebook page,

http://facebook.com/eparegion2.

19-017