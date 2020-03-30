News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Honors 2020 ENERGY STAR® Award Winners

WASHINGTON (March 30, 2020) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 191 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. The award winners –including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators – have demonstrated national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. Recipients of the 2020 ENERGY STAR Awards come from 37 states.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

Here are just a few examples of how ENERGY STAR Award Winners are taking action:

(New York, Ny.) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, biopharmaceutical company, reached the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry goal with a 10.5% energy intensity reduction at its Humacao site, participated in the inaugural ENERGY STAR Treasure Hunt Campaign, and conducted 14 energy treasure hunts that identified over $12 million in energy and water savings, and reduced its energy intensity by nearly 14% since 2013.

(San Francisco, Ca.) Digital Realty, a real estate investment trust, achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 30 data centers representing 64% of its U.S. portfolio and benchmarked 100% of its U.S. real estate portfolio with the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager®.

(Orange, Ct.) Energize Connecticut, a statewide energy efficiency initiative (in partnership with Eversource Energy and AVANGRID), promoted ENERGY STAR HVAC and water heating products through many channels (independent and big-box retailers, manufacturers, equipment distributors, and contractors), provided incentives to nearly 27,000 ENERGY STAR certified units, and delivered ENERGY STAR services to 6,600 single-family and 2,350 multifamily residences.

(Palo Alto, Ca.) HP, a global technology company, certified 96% of eligible products, trained 1,300 HP employees on the value of ENERGY STAR, and integrated ENERGY STAR information into events reaching over 465,000 partners and customers.

(Los Angeles, Ca.) KB Home, a large national home builder, achieved the milestone of more than 137,000 cumulative ENERGY STAR certified homes built to date, more than any other home builder.

(Hoffman Estates, Il.) Kenmore, a home appliance provider, partnered with Bob Vila in an ENERGY STAR promotion that gained 500,000 participants, utilized ENERGY STAR point-of-sale materials, and delivered a web-based ENERGY STAR training to over 90% of sales associates selling ENERGY STAR certified Kenmore brand appliances.

(New York, Ny.) MetLife, a global financial services company, gained ENERGY STAR certification for 25 real estate properties representing over 12 million square feet, delivered real-time energy monitoring dashboards with ENERGY STAR scores to more than 110 investment properties, and promoted ENERGY STAR certified programmable thermostats to MetLife customers.

(Mokena, Il.) Ozinga Bros. Inc., a construction materials and logistics company, built a corporate ENERGY STAR energy management program that reduced energy intensity by 15% in its first year.

(Fairfax, VA) Patuxent Environmental Group (PEG), a home energy rating company, certified more than 5,000 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2019, for a total of more than 78,000 since 2007.

(Tulsa, Ok.) Public Service Company of Oklahoma, an electric utility company, achieved 122% of its energy savings goal by providing incentives for many ENERGY STAR certified products--lighting, appliances, heat pump water heaters, electric vehicle supply equipment, pool pumps, and HVAC equipment--and producing a comprehensive training program involving sales associates, home energy raters, and homebuilders.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers.

