EPA honors 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award winners in Colorado and Utah

March 28, 2023

Contact Information 720-237-8119 Richard Mylott ( mylott.richard@epa.gov

DENVER — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 8 and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring five ENERGY STAR partners in Colorado and Utah for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“This year’s ENERGY STAR awardees are finding ways to create jobs, reduce energy use, and cut greenhouse gas pollution,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “EPA applauds our new and longstanding partners as they continue to reduce our carbon footprint and improve health and the environment in communities throughout our region. Our ability to meet the challenges posed by climate change will depend on the results of these ENERGY STAR partnerships.”

For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

Here are a few examples of how 2023 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Colorado and Utah are taking action:

Berthoud, Colo.: EnergyLogic, Inc., Sustained Excellence winner for 12 years running. A home energy rating company, EnergyLogic certified more than 1,800 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2022, for a total of nearly 40,000 since 2001.

Denver, Colo.: Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, Sustained Excellence winner for 9 years running . Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver is a nonprofit, affordable home builder and volunteer organization, constructed 31 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2022, for a total of more than 360 homes since joining the program in 2002, and continued to serve as an example to local market rate builders that constructing all homes to be ENERGY STAR certified is achievable and makes homeownership more affordable and equitable.

Denver, Colo.: Healthpeak Properties Inc. A healthcare real estate investment trust, Healthpeak increased the number of buildings benchmarked in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, invested over $23 million in energy upgrades, and maintained a green bond fund using the ENERGY STAR 1– 100 score to target properties with the most cost-effective financing opportunities.

Denver, Colo.: McStain Neighborhoods Inc., Sustained Excellence winner for 3 years running. McStain Neighborhoods, a regional home builder, constructed over 80 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2022, for a total of more than 2,100 since joining the program in 2001, achieved EPA’s ENERGY STAR, WaterSense, and Indoor airPLUS certifications for all homes in a new development in Colorado, and included an interactive educational “BeWell Center” that highlighted the benefits of each of the certifications.

River Heights, Utah: Conservice. Conservice, a utility information services provider, helped benchmark more than 15,000 client properties in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, with more than 1,000 of these properties earning ENERGY STAR certification.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts