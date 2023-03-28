EPA Honors New England Organizations as 2023 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year

Companies and Organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont

March 28, 2023

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Region 1 office and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 11 New England companies and organizations as ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

"Across New England forward-leaning companies are taking the lead and reducing their environmental impact, cutting energy costs and proving that efficiency can help save money and protect our environment," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "We thank these New England ENERGY STAR partners for their leadership. By using less energy, we can reduce carbon pollution and fight the effects of climate change and reduce local air pollution and reduce public health impacts, especially in communities that have been overburdened by environmental impacts."

For more than 30 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

Here are a few examples of how 2023 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in New England are taking action:

Beacon Capital Partners LLC (Boston, Mass.), a private real estate investment firm, continued its longstanding commitment to ENERGY STAR and environmental conservation, including implementing its decarbonization plan across its portfolio and promoting the value of ENERGY STAR and energy management to internal staff. Beacon Capital Partners LLC has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 10 years.

Boston Properties (Boston, Mass.), a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, demonstrated ongoing dedication to corporate sustainability, integrating ENERGY STAR into all aspects of its robust energy management program and building an ambitious decarbonization strategy. Boston Properties has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 3 years.

Chinburg Builders (Newmarket, N.H.), a regional home builder, has built more than 800 ENERGY STAR certified homes since joining the program in 2004, and mentored local high school students pursuing construction-related careers in the building techniques used to construct an ENERGY STAR certified home. Chinburg Builders has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 6 years.

Efficiency Vermont (Winooski, Vermont), a state energy efficiency utility, increased incentives for low- and moderate-income households in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program and rolled out a social media campaign that increased subscribers and Facebook followers. Efficiency Vermont has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 8 years.

New Hampshire Electric & Gas Utilities (Manchester, N.H.), a utility consortium, consistently promoted energy efficiency best practices to builders, energy rating companies, consumers, and other stakeholders, and supported the construction of 760 ENERGY STAR certified homes and increased market share to nearly 33% statewide since 2002. New Hampshire Electric & Gas Utilities has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 9 years.

Office Properties Income Trust (Newton, Mass.), a real estate investment firm, maintained an ongoing dedication to improving its energy management program and achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 47 buildings in 2022. Office Properties Income Trust has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 4 years.

Raytheon Technologies (Waltham, Mass.), an aerospace manufacturer, worked with ENERGY STAR to complete over 70 energy efficiency projects with an estimated annual savings of $1.4 million per year. Raytheon Technologies has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 16 years.

The RMR Group LLC (Newton, Mass.), an asset management company, demonstrated a commitment to improving its portfolio energy management program, leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources in unique ways to communicate throughout its organization and achieving ENERGY STAR certification for 77 buildings in 2022. The RMR Group LLC has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 3 years.

The Sponsors of Energize Connecticut SM , Eversource, UI, SCG and CNG (Berlin, Conn.), electric and gas utilities, utilized ENERGY STAR partnerships to support the construction of ENERGY STAR certified homes and offer energy savings opportunities to households and commercial businesses. The Sponsors of Energize Connecticut SM , Eversource, UI, SCG and CNG has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 6 years.

The Sponsors of Mass Save (Marlborough, Mass.), a collaboration of Cape Light Compact, Eversource, National Grid, and Until, deployed a robust, multi-faceted marketing approach to drive the sale of more than 14,000 ENERGY STAR certified dryers, dehumidifiers, pool pumps, air conditioners, and windows through its retail partnership. The Sponsors of Mass Save has been a Sustained Excellent winner for 6 years.

Xerox Corporation (Norwalk, Conn.), a work solutions company specializing in print technology, imaging, and data analytics, certified 100% of its portfolio to ENERGY STAR while also certifying some of the first professional imaging products to the new Version 3.2 ENERGY STAR Imaging Equipment specification. Xerox Corporation has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 1 year.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners' achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts .