News Releases from Region 05

EPA Honors Ohio’s WSI with 2019 Green Chemistry Challenge Award

Innovative technologies decrease hazardous chemicals, reduce costs, and spur economic growth

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 19-OPA043

CHICAGO (June 7, 2019) –The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today honored Loveland, Ohio-based WSI, a leading provider of commercial laundry processing industry products and services, with a 2019 Green Chemistry Challenge Award.

EPA is recognizing landmark green chemistry technologies developed by industrial pioneers and leading scientists that turn potential environmental challenges into business opportunities, spurring innovation and economic development.

“We congratulate the award winners and creators of these remarkable technologies that will help American businesses by reducing costs and opening up new markets for cleaner and safer products and services,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “These technologies support economic growth and protect public health by reducing hazardous chemicals and conserving energy and water.”

WSI is one of four Green Chemistry Challenge Award winners to be honored June 10 in Washington, D.C. WSI recently developed TRUpathTM technology, a successful alternative to traditional commercial laundering technologies that use harsh and harmful chemicals. TRUpathTM uses more readily biodegradable surfactants in, and eliminates phosphates from, wash formulas.

During the 23 years of the program, EPA has received more than 1,600 nominations and presented awards to 118 technologies that decrease hazardous chemicals and resources, reduce costs, protect public health and spur economic growth. Winning technologies are responsible for annually reducing the use or generation of hundreds of millions of pounds of hazardous chemicals and saving billions of gallons of water and trillions of BTUs in energy.

An independent panel of technical experts convened by the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute formally judged the 2019 submissions and made recommendations to EPA for the 2019 winners. The 2019 awards event will be held in conjunction with the 23rd Annual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference.

More information: www.epa.gov/greenchemistry.

###