EPA to Host Environmental Justice Caucus in Detroit on August 7

Caucus will kick off the National Brownfields Training Conference, August 8-11

July 18, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host an environmental justice caucus, a component of the National Brownfields Training Conference, on August 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Huntington Place Convention Center’s Portside Ballroom (room 206), located at 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit. The caucus will be a forum for people and organizations involved in environmental justice to come together, share ideas, build relationships, and communicate directly with EPA.

“We want to hear from the people who have been on the front lines of environmental justice issues for so long,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Together, we can work on projects such as revitalizing brownfields sites to create healthy, thriving communities.”

The caucus is open to the public and free of charge. Advance registration is recommended due to limited seating capacity. The caucus will be held the evening before the National Brownfields Training Conference, which is also being held at Huntington Place Convention Center.

The brownfields conference is August 8-11 and provides a platform for participants to learn about the latest technologies and strategies for cleaning up and reusing contaminated properties, as well as opportunities to connect with peers and potential partners.

Brownfields are abandoned or underutilized properties stigmatized by past commercial or industrial uses. These are an ongoing challenge for communities of every size. EPA’s Brownfields program works collaboratively with federal, state, tribal, local, and private partners to return these sites to productive use. Addressing brownfields advances environmental and human health protection while stimulating economic development and job creation.

Brownfields and environmental justice go hand in hand. Environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

To register for the environmental justice caucus, click here.

To register or find more information on the National Brownfields Training Conference, click here.