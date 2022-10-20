EPA To Host Public Discussion of Exide Cleanup October 25

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 20, 2022) --The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public availability session on Wednesday, October 25, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Muhlenberg High School Auditorium, 400 Sharp Ave. in Reading, Pennsylvania. Residents will have a chance to learn about past, current, and future cleanup efforts at the former Exide Technologies Site located at 3000 Montrose Ave, in Laureldale.

The public will have a chance to meet one-on-one with the EPA Exide site team who will be sharing maps and various site information. EPA will also hold a formal presentation followed by a question and answer session about the site.

The former Exide Technologies Site consists of an approximately 40-acre former lead battery recycling and manufacturing facility. Under its Superfund Removal Program, EPA has removed significant lead contamination from the on-site baghouses and associated ductwork. Lead contamination is also being removed from the former process equipment, and containers are being cleaned as a protective measure.

To learn more about EPA’s removal program, visit: www.epa.gov/emergency-response/ epas-role-emergency-response