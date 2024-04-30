EPA to host public forum in Africatown, Alabama to discuss environmental and health challenges, solutions

April 30, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

Mobile, Ala. (April 30, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and local stakeholders will host a public forum on Saturday focused on advancing environmental justice and revitalizing Africatown, Alabama. The meeting is open to Africatown residents, non-profit organizations, local and state government, academia, churches, business owners and others.

Participants will have the opportunity to discuss community environmental concerns, including public health and air quality issues, and also learn about federal, state and local ideas to respond to the concerns raised. Pre-registration is encouraged (see link below).

WHO: EPA and local Africatown partners

WHAT: Africatown Community Conversation

WHEN: Saturday, May 4, 2024, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST

WHERE: Robert Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards St, Mobile, AL

REGISTER: https://app.mirialiti.net/surveys/ad93d0e3-9e2c-44a4-90eb-9dc0776c0422

###