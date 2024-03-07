EPA hosts “Road Show” in Commerce City to help communities access historic Investing in America funding

EPA’s Community, Equity and Resiliency initiative is supporting environmental justice communities to benefit from unprecedented Inflation Reduction Act funding

March 7, 2024

DENVER (March 7, 2024) – On Tuesday, March 5, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) held the third community event as part of its Community, Equity and Resilience Road Show initiative in Commerce City, Colorado.

More than 90 individuals registered for the event, representing Denver-area environmental justice organizations and community members, local elected officials and nonprofits. As part of the EPA’s Community, Equity and Resiliency (CER) initiative, the Regional Road Shows promote current and upcoming Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding opportunities under President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to support local climate and environmental justice initiatives. The Regional Road Show events serve as an opportunity for community members to come together, learn about the historic funding opportunities and technical assistance available to communities, and develop partnerships to access these resources.

The event kicked off with a welcome from EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker and presentations by the EPA team leading the CER initiative about IRA funding opportunities including Community Change Grants, Grantmakers, and Climate Pollution Reduction Grants, which will collectively invest billions of dollars in community-based projects across the country. Technical assistance providers also presented on the resources that are available to community groups, local governments and others learn about and navigate the grants process.

“President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act represents an unprecedented amount of funding dedicated towards environmental justice initiatives,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “EPA is helping communities across the country benefit from these resources and ensuring that community organizations doing critical environmental justice work - like those in Commerce City and North Denver - have the assistance they need to access this historic funding. That’s what this Road Show is all about.”

“The Inflation Reduction Act continues to help our state confront climate change and lead the clean energy transition. We need to do everything we can to help communities throughout Colorado access this historic funding,” said Senator Michael Bennet. “I’m pleased the EPA is working with local leaders to ensure these investments reach every corner of our state."

"The Regional Roadshow is a welcome event in Denver and a great way to connect communities and stakeholders across EPA’s Region 8, which includes Colorado, to vital resources and funding opportunities,” said Representative Diana DeGette. “Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, millions of dollars are flowing to communities so that we can have cleaner air and water, lower energy costs, and lead the world in the clean energy revolution. I’m glad the Biden Administration has consistently worked to ensure that everyone knows how to get the most out of the investments Congress has made in America and our future.”

"Thanks to the EPA and their affiliates for bringing their Regional Roadshow to Commerce City and putting on a very informative and in-depth presentation,” said State Representative Manny Rutinel. “Commerce City faces many environmental justice challenges that require significant resources. It was great to hear about the many opportunities offered by the Community Change Grants that will help us address those concerns and protect vulnerable children and families."

About the Regional Road Show

The Regional Roadshow is a part of EPA’s Community, Equity & Resiliency initiative – a new effort to support communities navigate unprecedented Inflation Reduction Act funding opportunities. Through this initiative, EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation and Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights is providing spaces for communities to develop new or deeper community-based partnerships. Regional Roadshow attendees learned about historic funding opportunities and technical assistance through programming that is designed to be especially helpful for overburdened communities and organizations. These events are designed to help community members confront the climate crisis and advance environmental justice locally as they learn, connect, and cultivate ideas on how to access these resources.

