News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA, Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy Enter into First-Time MOU to Advance Engagement with Agriculture Community

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (November 9, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a first-time Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy (Innovation Center), furthering the Trump Administration’s focus on engaging with agriculture communities to support better environmental outcomes.

“The EPA is proud of the work it’s done to rebuild relationships with the agricultural community during the Trump Administration, and this MOU will help boost cooperation and environmental outcomes for the U.S. dairy industry,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

“The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy is founded on collaboration, and we appreciate EPA’s recognition of U.S. dairy’s leadership toward building an environmentally sustainable and economically viable future for our industry,” said Innovation Center President Barbara O’Brien. “We welcome the voluntary opportunities highlighted in the MOU, and look forward to EPA participation as a member of the Dairy Sustainability Alliance®.”

The MOU between EPA and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy signals a commitment to collaborate and coordinate in areas of mutual interest related to environmental stewardship in the dairy industry. Highlights in the MOU include:

Outreach and education tied to dairy community access to technical, financial and educational support related to adoption of environmentally beneficial practices and technologies across farms of all sizes, regions and designs.

Contribution of EPA expert input and feedback on Innovation Center initiatives to help advance environmental stewardship.

EPA membership in the Innovation Center’s Dairy Sustainability Alliance.

Click here to read the full MOU.

Background

Under President Trump, EPA has entered into a series of MOUs with the intent to increase collaboration and communications with agriculture stakeholders. The MOUs focus on coordinating education and outreach efforts, while recognizing environmental stewardship activities.

MOUs Signed:

EPA and Alabama Department of Agriculture

EPA and Delaware Department of Agriculture

EPA and Georgia Department of Agriculture

EPA and Illinois Farm Bureau

EPA and Kentucky Department of Agriculture

EPA and Maryland Department of Agriculture

EPA and Mississippi Department of Agriculture

EPA and National FFA Organization

EPA and North Carolina Department of Agriculture

EPA and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture* (LOU)

EPA and South Carolina Department of Agriculture

EPA and West Virginia Department of Agriculture

EPA recognizes farmers and ranchers as natural allies in EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment. These MOUs are meant to continue building partnerships with the agriculture community, while promoting sustainability and reaching for environmental successes in mutually beneficial and critical areas.

Initiated in 2008 by dairy farmers through the dairy checkoff, the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy® is a forum that brings together the dairy community to address the changing needs and expectations of consumers through a framework of shared best practices and accountability. Through the Innovation Center, the U.S. dairy community demonstrates its commitment to continuous improvement from farm to table, striving to ensure a socially responsible and economically viable dairy community.