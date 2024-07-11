EPA Invests $20 Million in Water Workforce Training and Career Development as Part of Investing in America Agenda

July 11, 2024

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, July 11, as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is providing over $20 million to 13 workforce development organizations across the nation under its Innovative Water Workforce Development Grant Program, which supports expanding career opportunities in the drinking water and wastewater utility sector. This announcement comes as White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden and Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su travel to Philadelphia today to host the inaugural convening of the city’s Investing in America Workforce Hub. The Philadelphia Workforce Hub will support the workforce needed to deliver on the city’s water and transportation projects spurred by the President’s Investing in America agenda.

“In every community in America, water and wastewater utility workers are unsung heroes ensuring that families and businesses have access to reliable, clean and safe water services,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator Bruno Pigott. “As the water sector faces a wave of retirements, EPA is prioritizing the sustainability of the water workforce and the resilience of our water systems and communities with this $20 million program.”

Across the country, water infrastructure workers make possible the delivery of clean, safe water services to millions of Americans. EPA’s Innovative Water Workforce Development Grant Program complements the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government strategy to create good-paying, family-supporting jobs in the communities they serve. The grant program also develops the apprenticeship programs, labor standards, and other tools needed to ensure a strong pipeline of workers and high-quality jobs.

EPA is selecting 13 recipients at regional and national organizations to implement a broad range of programs under the Innovative Water Infrastructure Workforce Development Grant Program:

Multiplier/WaterNow Alliance (CA): $760,463.31

American Water Works Association (CO): $852,000

Rural Community Assistance Partnership (DC): $1,000,000

The Water Tower Institute, Inc (GA): $1,942,378

Pacific International Center for High Technology Research (HI): $1,000,000

Wichita State University (KS): $414,250

Baltimore City Department of Public Works (MD): $914,500

Center for Watershed Protection, Inc. (MD): $999,520

Grand Rapids Community College (MI): $1,000,000

Board of Regents Nevada System of Higher Education (NV): $999,153

University of New Mexico (NM): $600,000

National Rural Water Association (OK): $5,594,000

Energy Innovation Center Institute, Inc. (PA): $4,900,000

The grants will expand public awareness about job opportunities in the drinking water and wastewater utility sector and will address the workforce needs of drinking water and wastewater utilities. Activities that will be funded under this competition include:

Targeted internship, apprenticeship, pre-apprenticeship, and post-secondary bridge programs.

Education programs designed for elementary, secondary, and higher education students.

Regional industry and workforce development collaborations to address water utility employment needs and coordinate candidate development.

Integrated learning laboratories in secondary educational institutions.

Leadership development, occupational training, mentoring, or cross-training programs that ensure incumbent drinking water and wastewater utility workers are prepared for higher-level supervisory or management-level positions.

EPA plans to award the recipients a grant once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied. Funding this program furthers the agency’s goals of a cleaner, healthier environment for all Americans and future generations.

Learn more about EPA’s Innovative Water Infrastructure Workforce Development Program.

Updated press release to correct award amounts for the American Water Works Association and the Rural Community Assistance Partnership.