EPA Invites 38 New Projects to Apply for Water Infrastructure Loans to Improve Water Quality

Projects will provide water infrastructure upgrades for 24 million Americans and will create almost 200,000 jobs

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

DETROIT (October 22, 2019) — At an event held today in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced that 38 new projects in 18 states are being invited to apply for Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans. Together, the selected borrowers will apply for WIFIA loans totaling approximately $6 billion to help finance over $12 billion in water infrastructure investments and create almost 200,000 jobs.

“Through WIFIA, EPA is playing an integral role in President Trump’s efforts to improve and upgrade our nation’s water infrastructure and ensure all Americans have access to clean and safe water,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This announcement highlights billions of dollars in needed water infrastructure investments to upgrade aging infrastructure, reduce exposure to lead and emerging contaminants and improve the lives of millions of Americans across the country – all while creating almost 200,000 jobs.”

EPA’s WIFIA loans will allow communities across the country to implement projects to address national water priorities – including providing for clean and safe drinking water by reducing exposure to lead and emerging contaminants, addressing aging water infrastructure and developing water recycling and reuse projects. Specifically, eight of the selected projects are water reuse or recycling projects, 11 projects will reduce lead or emerging drinking water contaminants, and 33 will address aging infrastructure. EPA received 51 letters of interest from both public and private entities in response to the 2019 WIFIA Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA). After a robust, statutorily required review process, the WIFIA Selection Committee chose the following 38 prospective borrowers’ projects to submit applications for loans:

City of Phoenix (Arizona): Zone 3D and 4A Improvements Program; $172 million

Zone 3D and 4A Improvements Program; $172 million City of San Mateo (California) : Basins 2 and 3 Collection System Improvements Project; $85 million

Basins 2 and 3 Collection System Improvements Project; $85 million Soquel Creek Water District (California): Pure Water Soquel; $49 million

Pure Water Soquel; $49 million City of Oceanside (California): Buccaneer Sewer Lift Station and Force Main Project; $47 million

Buccaneer Sewer Lift Station and Force Main Project; $47 million City of Oceanside (California): Pure Water Oceanside and Lower Recycled Water Distribution System Expansion Project; $57 million

Pure Water Oceanside and Lower Recycled Water Distribution System Expansion Project; $57 million South Coast Water District (California): Doheny Ocean Desalination Project; $60 million

Doheny Ocean Desalination Project; $60 million Monterey One Water (California): Pure Water Monterey Groundwater Replenishment Project; $44 million

Pure Water Monterey Groundwater Replenishment Project; $44 million Poseidon Resources LP (Channelside, California): Huntington Beach Desalination Plant; $585 million

Huntington Beach Desalination Plant; $585 million City of Daly City (California): Vista Grande Drainage Basin Improvement Project; $61 million

Vista Grande Drainage Basin Improvement Project; $61 million City of Roseville (California): Roseville’s Water Future Initiative; $37 million

Roseville’s Water Future Initiative; $37 million San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (California): Southeast Plant New Headworks Facility Project; $236 million

Southeast Plant New Headworks Facility Project; $236 million San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority (California): Jones Pumping Plant Unit Motor Rehabilitation Project; $19 million

Jones Pumping Plant Unit Motor Rehabilitation Project; $19 million Vallejo Flood & Wastewater District (California): Secondary Effluent Project; $12 million

Secondary Effluent Project; $12 million East County Advanced Water Purification Joint Powers Authority (California): Water Purification Project; $342 million

Water Purification Project; $342 million Polk Regional Water Cooperative (Florida): Alterative Water Supplies Program; $235 million

Alterative Water Supplies Program; $235 million Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (Florida): South District Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion; $223 million

South District Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion; $223 million City of Atlanta (Georgia): Water Distribution System Resiliency Program; $35 million

Water Distribution System Resiliency Program; $35 million City of Joliet (Illinois): Joliet Alternative Water Source Program; loan amount TBD

Joliet Alternative Water Source Program; loan amount TBD Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (Louisiana): Sewer System Evaluation & Rehabilitation Program; $111 million

Sewer System Evaluation & Rehabilitation Program; $111 million Baltimore City Department of Public Works (Maryland): Water Infrastructure Rehabilitation; $209 million

Water Infrastructure Rehabilitation; $209 million Baltimore City Department of Public Works (Maryland): Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation; $129 million

Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation; $129 million Baltimore City Department of Public Works (Maryland): Stormwater Management Project; $54 million

Stormwater Management Project; $54 million Downriver Utility Wastewater Authority (Michigan): Biosolids Dryer Facility & Other Critical Projects; $13 million

Biosolids Dryer Facility & Other Critical Projects; $13 million New Jersey Infrastructure Bank (New Jersey): Infrastructure Bank Pool; $149 million

Infrastructure Bank Pool; $149 million Greenville Utilities Commission (North Carolina): GUC Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 Upgrades; $29 million

GUC Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 Upgrades; $29 million Metro Flood Diversion Authority (North Dakota): Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project; $561 million

Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project; $561 million City of Beaverton (Oregon): Water Supply Improvement Program; $58 million

Water Supply Improvement Program; $58 million City of Portland (Oregon): Bull Run Treatment Program; $554 million

Bull Run Treatment Program; $554 million Narragansett Bay Commission (Rhode Island): Bucklin Point Resiliency Improvements; $17 million

Point Resiliency Improvements; $17 million Bristol County Water Authority (Rhode Island): Pawtucket Pipeline; $26 million

Pawtucket Pipeline; $26 million Columbia Power & Water Systems (Tennessee): Long Term Water Supply Program; $106 million

Long Term Water Supply Program; $106 million Salt Lake City (Utah), Department of Public Utilities: Water Reclamation Facility Nutrient Project; $355 million

Water Reclamation Facility Nutrient Project; $355 million City of Alexandria (Virginia), Virginia, Sanitation Authority: Tunnel System; $189 million

Tunnel System; $189 million Hampton Roads Sanitation District (Virginia): Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow; $930 million

Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow; $930 million City of Newport News (Virginia), Waterworks Department: Advance Metering Infrastructure Project; $24 million

Advance Metering Infrastructure Project; $24 million City of Tacoma Sewer Utility (Washington): Central Wastewater Treatment Plant Electrical Distribution System Replacement Project; $17 million

Central Wastewater Treatment Plant Electrical Distribution System Replacement Project; $17 million King County (Washington): Ship Canal Water Quality Project; $98 million

Ship Canal Water Quality Project; $98 million City of Wausau (Wisconsin): Drinking Water System Treatment Facility Project; $22 million

Six prospective borrowers that submitted letters of interest in response to a previous WIFIA Notice of Funding Availability resubmitted them for 2019 and have been invited to proceed in the 2019 funding round. Eight borrowers who have already received a WIFIA loan or are in the process of closing a loan have been invited to apply for additional financing this round. WIFIA is also expanding its geographic scope by inviting entities from seven states that had not previously received WIFIA funding: Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, North Dakota, Utah, and Virginia. To learn more about the 38 projects that are invited to apply, visit: https://www.epa.gov/wifia/wifia-selected-projects.

Background

Established by the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014, the WIFIA program is a federal loan and guarantee program administered by EPA. WIFIA’s aim is to accelerate investment in the nation’s water infrastructure by providing long-term and low-cost supplemental credit assistance for regionally and nationally significant projects. EPA’s WIFIA program plays an important part in President Trump’s infrastructure plan, which calls for expanding project eligibility. The WIFIA program has an active pipeline of pending applications for projects that will result in billions of dollars in water infrastructure investment and thousands of jobs.

For more information about the WIFIA program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/wifia.