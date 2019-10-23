News Releases from Region 03

EPA Invites 38 Projects to Apply for Water Infrastructure Loans to Improve Water Quality for 24 Million Americans, Create almost 200,000 Jobs

Including three projects for the Baltimore Dept. of Public Works

PHILADELPHA (October 23, 2019) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting a total of 38 projects in 18 states to apply for Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans. Together, the selected borrowers will apply for WIFIA loans totaling approximately $6 billion to help finance over $12 billion in water infrastructure investments and create almost 200,000 jobs.

“Through WIFIA, EPA is playing an integral role in President Trump’s efforts to improve and upgrade our nation’s water infrastructure and ensure all Americans have access to clean and safe water,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This announcement highlights billions of dollars in needed water infrastructure investments to upgrade aging infrastructure, reduce exposure to lead and emerging contaminants and improve the lives of millions of Americans across the country – all while creating almost 200,000 jobs.”

EPA’s WIFIA loans will allow communities across the country to implement projects to address national water priorities – including providing for clean and safe drinking water by reducing exposure to lead and emerging contaminants, addressing aging water infrastructure and developing water recycling and reuse projects. EPA received 51 letters of interest from both public and private entities in response to the 2019 WIFIA Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA). After a robust, statutorily required review process, the WIFIA Selection Committee chose to include the Baltimore City Department of Public Works for three projects:

$210 million available for a drinking water infrastructure rehabilitation projects to improve the reliability and performance of the water distribution system, which provides direct public health benefits such as improved drinking water quality and reduction of water borne diseases.

$129 million available for wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation to rehabilitate and upgrade major components of its wastewater collection and treatment facilities to help ensure system reliability, safeguard the public health and environmental quality, and continue compliance with permits and other relevant regulations.

$55 million available for stormwater management projects to complete 10 stormwater projects to fulfill the Total Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Sediment reduction requirements for the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load, assist in flooding issues, and repair and replace aging infrastructure.

“Improving water infrastructure in aging cities like Baltimore is important to protecting our valuable water sources and ensuring clean and safe drinking water,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Additionally, infrastructure improvements in Baltimore are critical to improving and protecting water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, a true national treasure.”

Other projects selected nationwide include: