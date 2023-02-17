EPA invites Downers Grove, Illinois residents to talk about the Ellsworth Superfund site

February 17, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency invites residents of Downers Grove, Illinois, to talk with EPA representatives about the investigation and cleanup of the Ellsworth Industrial Park Superfund Alternative Approach site.

During the 30-minute session, EPA representatives will ask questions to help understand community concerns about the ongoing work at the site. Feedback will be used to create a plan to help EPA involve the community throughout the Superfund investigation and cleanup process.

Kirstin Safakas, EPA community involvement coordinator, and Kevin McCartney, EPA remedial project manager, will be available to talk from February 27 to March 2, either in person at the Westmont Public Library, 428 N Cass Ave, Westmont, Illinois, or via Zoom. Zoom details will be provided when you schedule your appointment. Appointments are available both before, during, and after business hours to accommodate your schedule.

To schedule a time to speak with EPA, residents should contact:

Caeli Cleary by phone at 224-235-5470 or email at caeli.cleary@tetratech.com

Kirstin Safakas by phone at 312-919-4621 or email at safakas.kirstin@epa.gov

Visit EPA’s Ellsworth Industrial Park website for more information.