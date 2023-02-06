EPA invites Spring Park, Minn. residents to talk about the Spring Park Superfund site

February 6, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( Pressley.mary@epa.gov

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency invites residents of Spring Park, Minnesota, to talk with EPA representatives about the investigation and cleanup of the Spring Park Municipal Wellfield Superfund site.

During the 30-minute session, EPA representatives will ask questions to help understand community concerns about ongoing work at the site. The information gathered from residents will be used to create a Community Involvement Plan, a guide EPA uses to enable community involvement throughout the Superfund investigation and cleanup process.

Cheryl Allen, EPA community involvement coordinator, and Kelly Poulos, EPA remedial project manager, will be available to talk over the phone on February 21, 22 and 23, between 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

To schedule a time to talk, residents should:

Contact Meg Moosa by phone at 440-688-4006 or email at meg.moosa@tetratech.com

Or Cheryl Allen (on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.) toll-free by phone at 800-621-8431, ext. 36196, or by email at allen.cheryl@epa.gov

Visit EPA’s website for more information.