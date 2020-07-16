An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from Region 05

EPA issues $4.1 million cleanup plan for North Alcoa site in East St. Louis

07/16/2020
Contact Information: 
Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov)
312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-065

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (July 16, 2020)—The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an interim Superfund clean-up plan for part of the North Alcoa site in East St. Louis. The estimated $4.1 million cleanup requires the removal, consolidation and covering of contaminated soil on site and a stormwater management system. 

An aluminum refinery operated on the 400-acre site from 1902 until the mid-1950s when the property was sold. Although not listed on the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL), EPA considers the site to be NPL-caliber and manages it through the Superfund Alternative Approach process.

EPA’s 2020 Interim Record of Decision can be viewed online at https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0508010 or in-person at the City Clerk’s Office, City of East St. Louis, 301 River Park Drive; St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2908 Louisiana Boulevard; and at East St. Louis Public Library, 5300 State Street, East St. Louis.

For questions or comments, please contact Ruth Muhtsun, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator at (312) 886-6595 or muhtsun.ruth@epa.gov.

Documents will be available at U.S. EPA Region 5, EPA Records Center, 77 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, Illinois, 60604, once EPA offices reopen.

For more information visit www.epa.gov/superfund/alcoa-properties.

###

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.