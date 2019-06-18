News Releases from Region 05

EPA Issues Clean Air Act Permit for Veolia’s Hazardous Waste Incinerator in Sauget, Illinois

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO (June 18, 2019) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final revised Clean Air Act Title V permit for Veolia’s hazardous waste incinerator in Sauget, Illinois. The final permit is identical to the draft permit that was released for public comment in July 2018.

The permit requires Veolia to install and operate mercury emissions controls on two incinerators that previously did not have mercury controls. The permit continues to include significant improvements to Veolia’s feedstream analysis procedures.

EPA has posted the revised final permit on its website along with responses to the comments the agency received during the public comment period.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/caa-permitting/veolia-sauget-air-permitting