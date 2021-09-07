EPA Issues Fuel Waiver for Port Fourchon, Louisiana

September 7, 2021

WASHINGTON — In response to a state request, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan has issued an emergency fuel waiver for Port Fourchon in Louisiana, effective immediately.

Administrator Regan determined that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist at Port Fourchon as a result of impacts from Hurricane Ida.

EPA issued a waiver of the ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fuel requirements at Port Fourchon to help improve the fuel supply circumstances caused by Hurricane Ida. Specifically, this fuel waiver will help support critical marine operations in and around Port Fourchon. The waiver begins September 7, 2021, and ends September 16, 2021.

The Clean Air Act allows Administrator Regan, in consultation with U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, to waive certain fuel requirements to address emergency fuel shortages.

As required by law, EPA and DOE evaluated the situation and determined that granting a short-term waiver was consistent with the public interest. EPA and DOE are continuing to actively monitor the fuel supply situation, and will act expeditiously if extreme and unusual supply circumstances exist in other areas.

To mitigate any impacts on air quality, the Clean Air Act provides strict criteria for when fuel waivers may be granted, and requires that waivers be limited as much as possible in terms of their geographic scope and duration.

More information about fuel waivers: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/fuel-waivers.

