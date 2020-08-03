News Releases from Region 08

EPA issues summary of recent Safe Drinking Water Act orders to protect public health in Wyoming and Region 8 Indian Country

Seven Administrative Orders issued to water systems since April 2020

DENVER -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that it issued seven Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) Administrative Orders between April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020. These Orders ensure public health protection through compliance with drinking water standards at public water systems located in Wyoming and on Region 8 tribal lands.

“Public drinking water systems must meet federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements that keep drinking water safe,” said EPA Regional Administrator Gregory Sopkin. “Through these seven orders, EPA is helping ensure that public water systems protect the health of their users.”

EPA issued the seven orders to drinking water systems for violations of the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations. These orders addressed different violations at each facility and include orders to monitor lead and copper, nitrate, total coliform bacteria, inorganic contaminants, synthetic organic contaminants and volatile organic contaminants; address system deficiencies; notify the public of certain violations; and prepare and distribute a Consumer Confidence Report to the systems’ customers. EPA continues to work with these systems to address violations of drinking water regulations and ensure public health protection.

The systems that received enforcement orders include:

Cornerstone Communities, LLC, Laramie County, WY. SDWA 1414 order issued to the Hide-A-Way Mobile Home Park due to uncorrected significant deficiencies associated with the proper plugging and abandonment of a well, failure to notify the public of certain violations, and failure to provide Consumer Confidence Report certification.

Chris Cox and Keith Lenz, Fremont County, WY. SDWA 1414 order issued to Triangle C Ranch Public Water System due to failure to complete and submit seasonal start-up procedures and failure to notify the public of certain violations.

Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners, Sweetwater County, WY. SDWA 1414 order issued to Tata Chemicals Public Water System due to a total trihalomethane maximum contaminant level exceedance, failure to monitor and record the turbidity at the effluent of the membrane filtration skid, failure to notify the public of certain violations, and failure to monitor for total trihalomethanes, haloacetic acids, volatile organic contaminants, inorganic contaminants, and nitrate.

Superpumper, Inc, Lincoln County, WY. SDWA 1414 order issued to Super Pumper Public Water System due to failure to notify the public of certain violations and failure to monitor for total trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids.

Betty Roberts, Crook County, WY. SDWA 1414 order issued to the Roberts Trailer Park Public Water System due to uncorrected significant deficiencies associated with creating an emergency response plan, failure to notify the public of certain violations, failure to provide Consumer Confidence Report certification, failure to develop a written total coliform sample siting plan, failure to deliver a consumer notification of individual tap monitoring results for lead and copper to the persons served at each sample site, and failure to monitor for styrene.

Jeffrey City Water and Sewer District, Fremont County, WY. SDWA 1414 order issued to the Jeffrey City Public Water System due to failure to collect all required lead and copper samples, failure to deliver lead and copper consumer notice to the persons served at each sample site and provide a copy to the EPA, and failure to monitor for radionuclides, volatile organic contaminants and synthetic organic contaminants.

Anita Swope, Hot Springs, Montana. SDWA 1414 order issued to Hot Springs Court Public Water System due to uncorrected significant deficiencies associated with a lack of a certified water operator, a well that is not adequately protected from vehicle damage, and a lack of an emergency response plan; failure to notify the public of certain violations; and failure to monitor for lead, copper, inorganic contaminants, synthetic organic chemicals, radionuclides, total coliform, and nitrate.

EPA directly implements the SDWA in the State of Wyoming and on Region 8 tribal lands, covering public water systems with 15 or more service connections or that serve 25 or more persons for at least 60 days per year.

EPA has identified the protection of drinking water as priority as part of the National Compliance Initiative (NCI). EPA’s NCI on Reducing Noncompliance with Drinking Water Standards at Community Water Systems supports EPA’s goal of a 25 percent reduction in the number of community water systems that are out of compliance with health-based standards by the end of FY 2022.

