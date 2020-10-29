News Releases from Region 08

EPA issues summary of recent Safe Drinking Water Act orders to protect public health in Wyoming and Region 8 Indian Country

Nine Administrative Orders issued to water systems since July 2020

DENVER - Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it issued nine Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) Administrative Orders between July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020. These actions were issued to drinking water systems for violations of the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations in Wyoming and in Indian Country within Region 8.

“Public drinking water systems must meet federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements that keep drinking water safe,” said EPA Regional Administrator Greg Sopkin. “Through these nine orders, EPA is helping ensure that public water systems protect the health of their users.”

The nine orders address different violations at each facility and include orders to monitor lead and copper, nitrate, nitrite, total coliform bacteria, and synthetic organic contaminants; address system deficiencies; develop a total coliform sample siting plan; notify the public of certain violations; and prepare and distribute a Consumer Confidence Report to the systems’ customers. EPA continues to work with these systems to address violations of drinking water regulations and ensure public health protection.

The systems that received enforcement orders include:

Town of Browning, Blackfeet Indian Reservation, MT. SDWA 1414 order issued to the Two Medicine Water Company regarding the Town of Browning public water system due to an uncorrected significant deficiency and failure to notify the public of certain violations.

Akal Travel Center, Albany County, WY. SDWA 1414 order issued to the Akal Travel Center, LLC, regarding the Akal Travel Center public water system due to uncorrected significant deficiencies associated with the wells; failure to monitor for nitrate, nitrite and total coliform; and failure to notify the public of certain violations.

Town of Chugwater, Platte County, WY. SDWA 1414 order issued to the Town of Chugwater public water system due to failure to monitor for synthetic organic contaminants and nitrate, as well as failure to prepare and distribute a Consumer Confidence Report.

Potlatch Trailer Court, Goshen County, WY. 1414 order issued to Larry Accord regarding the Potlatch Trailer Court public water system due to a nitrate maximum contaminant level exceedance.

Town of Cokeville, Lincoln County, WY. 1414 order issued to the Town of Cokeville public water system due to uncorrected significant deficiencies; failure to monitor for total trihalomethanes, haloacetic acids, lead, and copper; failure to prepare and distribute a Consumer Confidence Report; and failure to notify the public of certain violations.

Stone Creek Homeowners Association, Goshen County, WY. 1414 order issued to the Stone Creek Homeowners Association public water system due to a nitrate maximum contaminant level exceedance.

Rocky Mountain Lodge, Teton County, WY. 1414 order issued to Donald W. Landis regarding the Rocky Mountain Lodge public water system due to failure to monitor for total coliform, uncorrected significant deficiencies associated with the wells; and failure to notify the public of certain violations.

South Pass Historic Site, Fremont County, WY. 1414 order issued to Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources regarding the South Pass Historic Site public water system due to failure to complete season start-up procedures, develop a written total coliform sample siting plan, failure to monitor for total coliform, and failure to notify the public of certain violations.

Spencer Homesite Water Association, Fremont County, WY. 1414 order issued to the Spencer Homesite Water Association and Roger Daily due to failure to provide Consumer Confidence Report certification.

EPA has identified the protection of drinking water as priority as part of the National Compliance Initiative (NCI). EPA’s NCI on Reducing Noncompliance with Drinking Water Standards at Community Water Systems supports EPA’s goal of a 25 percent reduction in the number of community water systems that are out of compliance with health-based standards by the end of FY 2022.

