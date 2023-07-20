EPA Joins Maryland in Announcing New Chapter in Bay Restoration

July 20, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (July 20, 2022) – EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz joined Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller today on Wye Island in Queen Anne’s County to announce new strategies by Maryland for restoring water quality in the Chesapeake and Atlantic coastal bays.

The governor ushered in a new phase of Chesapeake and coastal bay restoration cooperation by signing an executive order re-creating the “Governor’s Council on the Chesapeake and Coastal Bays watershed.”

The event represented an acknowledgement of Maryland’s longstanding leadership on Bay issues, and reformation of Bay Cabinet as the next phase of its commitment.

“Our administration is focused on working in new and collaborative ways to reduce the pollution reaching our bays and providing our local communities and farmers with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed,” said Gov. Moore. “Now is the time to embrace the lessons we’ve learned in the Chesapeake and Coastal Bays over the past 40 years and evolve our strategy to reflect that.”

“Bay restoration is not only a priority of the Biden-Harris administration, but a personal one of mine as well,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are creating real progress and tremendous opportunities to improve the health and resiliency of local communities, streams, and the Bays as we also tackle the impacts of climate change. As the Chesapeake Bay Program partnership determines ways to accelerate our efforts, Governor Moore’s leadership and new focus will help advance our collective work.”

EPA, along with Maryland and other partners are making investments, and using federal and state authorities where it matters, including working with the agricultural community and creating coastal resilience.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Chesapeake Bay Program partnership. For more about 40 years of working to restore the nation’s largest estuary https://40years.chesapeakebay.net/.