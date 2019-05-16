News Releases from Region 03

EPA Joins Pennsylvania Partners To Support Sustainable Farming To Benefit Local Streams, Chesapeake Bay

PHILADELPHIA (May 16, 2019) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) joined partners in Pennsylvania in signing a letter of intent to support sustainable farming practices in Pennsylvania that will lead to environmental benefits for local streams and the Chesapeake Bay.

“EPA supports all farms and agricultural practices that improve water quality and soil health,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Our goal is to have healthy farms and clean water, and we support all efforts to make that happen.”

The letter of intent is designed to create a “voluntary partnership” of its signatory members to work together to promote innovative farming and stormwater practices that protect and promote environmental sustainability, drive economic value for farms and local communities, enhance public health, and lead to improved soil health and water quality.

As part of today’s signing ceremony, the partners participated in a roundtable discussion about next steps in supporting farm practices that improve and protect the quality of soils, drinking water, local streams and the Chesapeake Bay.

Other signatories on the letter of intent include the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture; Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection; Pennsylvania Natural Resource Conservation Service; Pennsylvania State Conservation Commission; Pennsylvania Certified Organic; Bell and Evans Farms; and Rodale Institute.

For more information about agriculture and sustainability, see: https://www.epa.gov/agriculture/agriculture-and-sustainability