EPA launches phone hotline for wildfire-affected property owners in Oregon with questions about step I household hazardous waste removal

Phone line will operate from 8:00am to 8:00pm, seven days a week, with Spanish language option

Contact Information: Bill Dunbar (dunbar.bill@epa.gov) 206-553-1019

Oregon property owners ready to begin rebuilding and recovering from this summer’s devastating wildfires now have a dedicated phone number (541-225-5549) to ask questions about EPA’s removal of household hazardous waste at their property or provide additional details about their property that will help speed the EPA removal work. The hotline will offer service in both English and Spanish.

The removal of household hazardous waste is required before the property can be cleared of ash and debris. Property owners who have not already signed and completed a “Right of Entry” (ROE) form with their county are strongly encouraged to do so to help speed cleanup operations in their area. See: Oregon’s Wildfire Cleanup website for more information on the needed forms.

Beginning Monday, October 19, 2020 (for those Jackson County properties with a signed “Right of Entry Form”), EPA cleanup crews will begin assessing and removing household hazardous waste from fire-damaged properties. These wastes include products like paint, cleaners, solvents, pesticides, fuel, oil, batteries, ammunition, and pressurized tanks.

Once completed, properties will receive a sign indicating they’ve completed Step 1 , making them eligible for the next recovery Step: ash and debris removal. See: Jackson County’s Wildfire Recovery website to sign your ROE for household hazardous waste removal.

EPA never asks for personal financial information like Social Security numbers or bank account numbers and is only contacting people regarding household hazardous waste removal. If property owners haven’t already visited Oregon’s Wildfire Resources for Home and Business Owners, they should consider doing so soon.