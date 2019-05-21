News Releases from Headquarters › General Counsel (OGC)

EPA launches system allowing public to receive agency lawsuit notifications

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) General Counsel Matthew Z. Leopold announced the launch of a new system from EPA’s Office of General Counsel (OGC) to enhance transparency of the agency’s defensive litigation activities.



“This tool is another step OGC is taking to improve awareness of key EPA litigation,” said General Counsel Matthew Z. Leopold. “With just a few clicks, anyone can now sign up to receive notices of EPA litigation that could affect them.”



EPA is committed to providing information to the public about new litigation and promoting transparency and public participation in settlement of those lawsuits. OGC has been providing notices about EPA’s defensive litigation to entities that could be interested in particular cases, consistent with the October 2017 Directive Promoting Transparency and Public Participation in Consent Decrees and Settlement Agreements. Today’s announcement reflects the move to a new and improved internet-based system that will that will allow the public to subscribe and receive these notices automatically. Members of the public who sign up using the new system will be able to select categories of litigation notices to receive, manage their personal preferences, and unsubscribe at any time.



Sign-up is quick and free. Click here: https://www.epa.gov/ogc/email-subscriptions-new-litigation-notifications.



To learn more about EPA’s efforts to promote transparency and public participation in consent decrees and settlement agreements, click here: https://www.epa.gov/ogc/ogc-responsibilities-implement-october-2017-directive-promoting-transparency-and-public



