EPA Local Government Advisory Committee Adopts Recommendations to Support Communities Nationwide

June 23, 2022

WASHINGTON – Today, EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC) adopted recommendations on how the Agency can support local governments to tackle PFAS contamination, advance environmental justice, and provide the resources needed to effectively implement President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In its first in-person advisory committee since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, LGAC members highlighted the need for technical assistance, access to resources, and strategic communications to communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to making a meaningful investment in communities across the country to rebuild our infrastructure and deliver clean air, safe water, and healthy land for all,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “But we can’t do this work alone. That’s why we appreciate the members of the LGAC providing their time and expertise on these issues. Our local leaders are critical partners as we work together to protect human health and the environment.”

“It is an honor to serve on EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee along with colleagues representing diverse communities and constituents nationwide,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, LGAC Chair. “We share a common goal of protecting the health and safety of the people we serve as we build a more just, prosperous, and climate-smart future. This work is more important than ever as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers historic investments that will grow our communities and deliver economic benefits. We are grateful for the chance to provide these recommendations for the agency’s consideration.”

The Committee’s draft letters of recommendation can be read on the LGAC webpage here. The LGAC’s Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS) will meet this week to discuss technical assistance needed specifically in small communities, followed by a joint meeting of the LGAC and SCAS featuring representatives from several nonprofit organizations supporting local governments.

The LGAC is comprised of 34 members who hold leadership roles in 30 different states, territories and tribal nations, and represent a diverse cross-section of cities, counties, and communities across the United States. The Administrator appointed 34 new members to the Committee last year, as well as 16 members to the LGAC’s Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee.

Background

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator on a broad range of issues affecting local governments. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities.

LGAC members represent counties, cities, small communities, tribes, and states and bring diverse views and perspectives from around the country. The LGAC’s initial work is conducted in its Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee and four workgroups: Air and Climate, America’s Waters and Water Infrastructure, Healthy Communities, and Environmental Justice.

Visit EPA’s website: Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC) | US EPA for more information.